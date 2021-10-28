LOOK: Marañon proudly shows his Philippine passport

🇵🇭 Where dreams come true



Naturalized footballer Bienvenido Marañon beamed with pride after finally receiving his Philippine passport.

The Spanish-born right winger, who has officially granted Filipino citizenship last July 2, posted a picture of himself on Twitter while holding is passport.

"Where dreams come true," said the United City FC striker.

"Thanks to everyone involved in this process. I will work hard to make you proud to have me."



The citizensip allows Marañon to represent the Philippines in international competitions as a Filipino.

Marañon began the naturalization process with Gilas Pilipinas Ange Kouame.

The government approved his naturalization more than a month after Kouame got his naturalization papers.

Marañon remained thankful for the opportunity to represent the Philippines.

"Enjoy the present," he said. "Maraming salamat."

Maranon, the all-time leading goalscorer in the AFC Cup with 35 goals, is expected to boost the Philippine Azkals who are set tot compete in the AFF Suzuki Cup this December.

