LOOK: Marañon proudly shows his Philippine passport

Naturalized footballer Bienvenido Marañon beamed with pride after finally receiving his Philippine passport.
The Spanish-born right winger, who has officially granted Filipino citizenship last July 2, posted a picture of himself on Twitter while holding is passport.
"Where dreams come true," said the United City FC striker.
"Thanks to everyone involved in this process. I will work hard to make you proud to have me."
The citizensip allows Marañon to represent the Philippines in international competitions as a Filipino.
Marañon began the naturalization process with Gilas Pilipinas Ange Kouame.
The government approved his naturalization more than a month after Kouame got his naturalization papers.
Marañon remained thankful for the opportunity to represent the Philippines.
"Enjoy the present," he said. "Maraming salamat."
Maranon, the all-time leading goalscorer in the AFC Cup with 35 goals, is expected to boost the Philippine Azkals who are set tot compete in the AFF Suzuki Cup this December.