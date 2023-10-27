From the NCAA Facebook page

Jade Talampas took matters in his own hands to steer Arellano University past San Beda University, 74-72, in Season 99 of the NCAA men's basketball tournament on Friday at the FilOil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

Talampas knocked down three successive treys, scoring 14 of his 18 points in the decisive payoff period for the Chiefs.

He also scored the money shot that won it for the Chiefs with 5.9 seconds remaining in the clock.

This helped Arellano improve its record to 2-8 while dealing an upset to the Red Lions who fell to their third defeat in 10 starts.

Ralph Yanes added 11 points, even as Danielle Mallari and Troy Valencia chipped in 10 markers each for Arellano.

James Payosing led San Beda with 20 points while Jomel Puno added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Arellano will take on Jose Rizal University on Sunday, followed by a battle between the Red Lions and San Sebastian College-Recoletos on the same day.