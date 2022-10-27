Photo from PVL Media Bureau



MANILA –- The Creamline Cool Smashers shrugged off a first-set hiccup to pummel the gutsy Akari Chargers in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference Thursday.

The Cool Smashers cruised to their fourth-straight win with a 23-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-21 victory against the Chargers at the Philsports Arena.

Creamline now joins fellow undefeated Chery Tiggo Crossovers on top of the leaderboard with clean 4-0 slates. Meanwhile, Akari suffered its fourth loss of the conference for a 1-4 card.

Import Yeliz Basa paced the Cool Smashers with 18 points, including 16 attacks. They also got solid numbers from Celine Domingo and Jema Galanza, who had combined 26 markers.

It was a nip-and-tuck battle in the opening set as Akari kept the Cool Smashers at bay.

Creamline appeared to be taking the first set after a 23-21 lead but the Chargers scored all the succeeding four points to steal it from their opponent.

The loss seemed to fuel the grand slam-seeking Creamline as they immediately created an insurmountable distance in the second set as Jia de Guzman toyed Akari with her middle hitters’ Jeanette Panaga and Domingo, 15-6.

In the fourth frame, De Guzman gave the Cool Smashers an early 8-5 gap off a 1-2 play, finding a hole in Akari’s defense. Basa also scored off a drop ball to further widen their advantage, 13-8, and force Akari to sue for time.

The Chargers threatened to comeback as they got a string of points including an ace from Jaja Maraguinot, 12-14, but Basa quickly halted their run with an emphatic crosscourt kill.

