Sensui in tears after eliminating Onic: 'Ako pa naglaglag sa kanila'

Stephen "Sensui" Castillo after Blacklist International eliminated Onic Philippines in MPL Season 12. MPL Philippines livestream.

MANILA -- Stephen "Sensui" Castillo continued his revenge tour in the MPL, highlighted by the elimination of his former team Onic Philippines.

The 22-year-old, who goes way back with most of Onic's core players, couldn't help but break down in an interview with Mara Aquino after the match.

"Matagal ko po silang nakasama, tapos ako pa ang naglaglag sa kanila," he said.

Sensui was part of the Monster Anarchy squad acquired by Onic Philippines when it revamped in MPL Season 10. At the time, Sensui was lauded for his instincts, which analysts said was similar to Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, considered the father of the sustain jungler meta.

When Wise and Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna skipped MPL Season 12, Sensui was one of the Codebreakers' most major acquisitions, while Onic secured the services of former Omega player Dean "Raizen" Sumagui.

Ultimately, it was Sensui who got the better of Onic Philippines. And in fact, Onic Philippines' players couldn't help but savor Sensui's improvement this season.

"Sobrang laki ng pinagbago niya siguro sa in game and sa outside the game kaya tingin ko mas maganda ang magiging run nila ngayong season," Kenneth "Nets" Barro said in a post-match press conference.

Onic Philippines head coach Kevin “Bluffzy” Reyes said he's excited for what's in store for their former jungler.

"Alam ko kung gaano siya ka-hardworking na tao, at alam ko na malayo pa ang mararating niya ngayon na nasa tamang team na siya. Overall, proud ako sa kaniya, at kaya niya itong ipanalo."

Blacklist International will face ECHO this afternoon at 2 p.m., at the EVM Convention Center in Quezon City.