WATCH: Ahead of return, Calvin Abueva thanks family, fans

Calvin Abueva during Phoenix Super LPG's practice on Sunday. PBA Media Bureau

Phoenix Super LPG forward Calvin Abueva will make his highly anticipated return to the PBA on Monday night, when the Fuel Masters play the NLEX Road Warriors in the 2020 Philippine Cup.

It was a difficult journey back for Abueva, who was banned from the PBA in June 2019 following a series of on-court incidents. He needed to fulfill the requirements set for him by PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, which included community service and counseling.

It was only last Friday that Abueva fulfilled all that the league asked of him, paving the way for his return.

In a video posted on his Instagram stories on Monday, Abueva thanked Marcial, the PBA Board of Governors, and the Games and Amusements Board for helping him return to the league.

He gave special thanks to his family and fans who stood by him throughout the difficult months wherein he was away from basketball.

"Pinatibay niyo po ako sa lahat ng pinagdaanan ko," said Abueva.

"Salamat po na may second chance pa ako dito. Ito na po ang pagbabalik ni Calvin Abueva," he added.

He also showed off his jersey for tonight's game, as "The Beast" was clearly excited to play again.

Abueva was allowed by Marcial to join the Fuel Masters in the league's bubble in Clark, Pampanga, although at the time he was not yet reinstated.