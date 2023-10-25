Kevin Quiambao against UST in the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

MANILA — Kevin Quiambao shone yet again in De La Salle University’s win against University of Sto. Tomas.

The Green Archers dominated the Growling Tigers, 100-69, at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

MVP frontrunner Kevin Quiambao stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and five steals, while Jonnel Policarpio also had an all-around outing of 14 markers, 11 boards, and five dimes.

After getting their first win of the year last Sunday, UST opened the game locking horns against the Taft-based squad right before DLSU switched gears and created a 14-point lead at the half.

The Green Archers continued to increase their lead in the final 20 minutes of action and even saw their lead get to as much as 31 at multiple points in the fourth frame.

Raven Cortez’s 13 points and five rebounds contributed to their second-half surge, and Evan Nelle also posted an 11-point, 10-assist game alongside four steals.

Despite facing the lowly Growling Tigers, La Salle still focused on doing the right things against UST to allow them to improve from their 4-3 performance in the second round.

"Focused kami kung ano yung nasa harap namin and yung pagkakamali namin nung first round marami kaming natutunan doon. Coming to the second round, kailangan namin mag adjust, kailangan namin mag stick more to the system," said Quiambao,

Nic Cabanero continued his scoring prowess for UST with 13 points, six assists, and five rebounds, and Christian Manaytay finished with 10.

The Scores:

DLSU 100 – Quiambao 22, Policarpio 14, Cortez 13, Nelle 11, Gollena 9, Escandor 6, Macalalag 5, Nwankwo 4, B. Phillips 4, Nonoy 4, Abadam 3, David 3, Austria 2, Manuel 0, I. Phillips 0.



UST 69 – Cabañero 13, Manaytay 10, Moore 9, Duremdes 8, Crisostomo 7, Laure 6, Lazarte 5, Llemit 4, Manalang 4, Ventulan 2, Gesalem 1, Pangilinan 0, Magdangal 0, Esmena 0, Calum 0.



Quarterscores: 29-21, 52-38, 75-49, 100-69