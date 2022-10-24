Barangay Ginebra's Scottie Thompson in action against Magnolia. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra ended its three-year losing streak against archrival Magnolia in fitting fashion last Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

With 12, 087 screaming fans in attendance at the Mall of Asia Arena for the latest chapter of the Manila Clasico series, the Gin Kings authored a come-from-behind 103-97 triumph in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

There were plenty of heroes for the Gin Kings, but it was Scottie Thompson who shone brightest -- putting together a performance that reminded head coach Tim Cone of the great Sonny Jaworski.

The reigning PBA Most Valuable Player had 14 points on 50% shooting, six assists, four rebounds, and a steal in 28 minutes as the Gin Kings defeated the Hotshots for the first time since the 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

"I grew up watching Sonny Jaworski in the old Toyota days and early Ginebra days. I've never seen someone bring back a team like Sonny Jaworski except tonight when Scottie brought us back," said Cone of Thompson's performance.

"That was really Jaworski-like tonight."

For the superb effort, Thompson earned the nod as the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period October 19-23 as Ginebra (3-2) dealt Magnolia its first defeat in the tournament (5-1).

Thompson beat out Rain or Shine rookie Gian Mamuyac and Converge's Aljun Melecio for the weekly honor being given out by the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat.

The heroics of the Barangay Ginebra guard included the big basket in the last five minutes that capped Ginebra's crucial run to snatch the lead at 95-93, before resident import Justin Brownlee put on the finishing touches heading home.

That's on top of Thompson's key defensive stands in the clutch against the formidable backcourt of Magnolia, which in return earned him huge praise from Cone.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

