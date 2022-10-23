PBA: Brownlee, Ginebra rally to deal Magnolia 1st loss

Brownlee proved to be the hero in the clutch, as Ginebra capped a 4th-quarter turnaround to beat Magnolia 103-97 in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Sunday. PBA Media Bureau

Justin Brownlee hit a step-back jumper with 1:19 left in the game before making crucial free throws to cap a 4th-quarter turnaround by Barangay Ginebra for a 103-97 win over Magnolia in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

It was the Chicken Timplados Hotshots' first loss in six starts, while Ginebra upped its record to 3-2, tying it with TNT and Converge for joint third to fifth places.

Magnolia led by as many as 15 points and took a 10-point lead, 83-73, heading into the fourth.

A 16-6 run 4:30 into the quarter enabled Ginebra to even the score at 89.

After Jio Jalalon's layup tied the game at 97 with 3:51 left in the game, both teams would not score until Brownlee stuck the game-winner with less than 80 seconds on the clock.

Brownlee then came up big on defense, blocking Nicholas Rakocevic's attempt.

The Ginebra import preserved the lead by going 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

He finished with 26 points, 12 assists, 8 rebounds, and 5 blocks.

Jamie Malonzo led Ginebra's bench production with 18 points and 14 rebounds, while Scottie Thompson and Christian Standhardinger each finished with 14 points.

Paul Lee led the Chicken Timplados Hotshots with 22 points, and Rakocevic tallied 21 points, 17 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals.