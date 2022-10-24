MMA: 4 more Pinoys to see action in ONE 164 card

MANILA, Philippines -- Four more fighters from Team Lakay have been added to the ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks fight card set for December 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The stacked event marks ONE Championship's return to the Philippines since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former ONE flyweight world champion Geje Eustaquio and current No. 4-ranked flyweight Danny "The King" Kingad will face different foes in the long-awaited Manila card.

Eustaquio targets his third straight victory as he takes on "Wolf Warrior" Hu Yong, while Kingad will battle the in-form Gurdarshan Mangat.

The two Team Lakay stalwarts are coming off contrasting results in their previous matches. Eustaquio has won back-to-back fights, starting with his body-kick finish of Toni Tauru before running circles around Min Jong Song.

Kingad, meanwhile, suffered a unanimous decision loss to Kairat Akhmetov in his last outing where the Kazakh’s wrestling and control proved to be too much for the 25-year-old.

Also added in the Manila card is promising atomweight Jenelyn Olsim and bantamweight Jeremy "The Jaguar" Pacatiw.

Olsim takes on the hard-hitting Meng Bo in the atomweight scrap, with both women looking to break into the rankings with an impressive showing in this clash.

Meanwhile, Pacatiw takes on Tial Thang as he looks to rebound after a disappointing finish against Fabricio Andrade where he got folded by the Brazilian’s knee in the first round of their clash.

The four Team Lakay stars will join the last remaining title holder in the Philippines in the card as ONE strawweight world champion Joshua "The Passion" Pacio takes on Jarred "The Monkey God" Brooks in the main event of the night.

