LOOK: UAAP unveils 2nd round schedule for Season 85

The De La Salle University (DLSU) and University of Santo Tomas (UST) battle during the first round of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball in Pasig City on October 5, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University will try to stop a two-game slide when they play the University of Santo Tomas (UST) in the first game of the second round of UAAP Season 85.

The UAAP on Monday unveiled the second round schedule for their 85th season, which begins on Saturday, October 29, at the Araneta Coliseum.

La Salle and UST open the weekend's hostilities, followed by Adamson University vs. Ateneo de Manila University.

Far Eastern University will look to continue their winning run against the University of the East on Sunday, still at the Araneta Coliseum. Capping the weekend will be a showdown between the league-leading University of the Philippines (UP) and National University.

The league will take a break from November 6 until November 16 to give way to the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers. Action in the UAAP resumes on Thursday, November 17, with a quadruple-header at the Araneta Coliseum.

The final day of the second round is on November 26, Saturday, when the Big Dome hosts another quadruple-header capped by the finals rematch between Ateneo and UP.

Meanwhile, the bulk of the women's basketball games will now be held at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Below are the full schedules of the men's and women's tournaments for the second round.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

