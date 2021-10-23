New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) drives to the basket against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter at Amway Center. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Evan Fournier scored 18 points against his former team— and sank four of New York's 24 3-pointers— as the Knicks spoiled the Orlando Magic's home opener on Friday with a 121-96 victory.

Julius Randle's double-double included 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Kemba Walker scored 11 points in his second game with the Knicks.

Immanuel Quickley (16 points), Obi Toppin (14 points), Derrick Rose (12 points, seven assists) and Alec Burks (12 points) came off the bench to give New York seven players in double figures.

Orlando rookie Franz Wagner hit four 3-pointers en route to a team-high 16 points. Mo Bamba, who surpassed 1,000 career points in the Magic's season-opening loss to San Antonio on Wednesday, had 15 points and 10 rebounds and rookie guard Jalen Suggs totaled 14 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Magic, Terrence Ross added 12 points on four triples and Cole Anthony had 10 points and six assists.

Fournier, who played 435 total games over seven seasons for the Magic before being dealt to Boston ahead of last season's trade deadline, went 4-for-9 from 3-point range as the Knicks won for the second time in three days.

Orlando lost its home opener for the first time since the 2016-17 season, and the Magic have yet to reach the win column through two games under new head coach Jamahl Mosley. They have dropped their first two games by a combined 51 points.

The Magic have also dropped nine consecutive regular-season games dating back to the 2020-21 season.

The Knicks took control in the first half, building a 30-point halftime lead. New York shot 11-for-24 from 3-point range in the first half as Walker hit three triples in the game's opening five minutes.

Orlando regrouped in the third quarter and rallied within 73-57 on Anthony's 3-pointer from the left wing, but Fournier answered with a triple and the Knicks eventually carried an 86-64 lead into the fourth quarter.

Playing for the second straight game without Jonathan Isaac, Markelle Fultz, Michael Carter-Williams, Chuma Okeke, E'Twaun Moore and Gary Harris, the Magic trailed 36-16 after one quarter and 65-35 at halftime.

The Knicks ended the first quarter on a 30-7 run that included a stretch of 16 consecutive points over the final five minutes.

