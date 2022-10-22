SKY to bring live coverage of 2022 FIFA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines -- The biggest names in football gather anew in the grandest stage of the sport as they represent and carry on the hopes of their home nations to win the coveted trophy in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, airing live on World Cup TV (WCTV) via SKY Pay-Per-View.

WCTV, the exclusive broadcaster of the World Cup in the Philippines, will bring to Filipino fans all the exciting action and drama from one of the most sought-after international competitions in the world, tuning in alongside billions of global viewers to witness their favorite players and teams vie for international glory.

The 22nd installment of the grand quadrennial event will happen for the first time in Qatar from November 20 to December 19, showcasing fierce battles from the top 32 nations around the globe.

The spotlight is on defending champions France, headlined by next-generation superstar Kylian Mbappe, looking to secure a rare back-to-back feat in the tournament since 1962. But the stakes get higher for the French side, with other teams hungrier than ever to win the iconic golden trophy, including Argentina, Brazil, England, Spain, Germany, among others.

Catch the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on WCTV via SKY Pay-Per-View.

All Access passes for WCTV are now available at an early bird rate of P1,499, featuring all 64 fixtures live, plus match replays, special pre and post-game content, and much more—24/7. Promo runs until October 31, 2022. To avail of the All Access pass, visit mysky.com.ph/worldcup.

Not a SKY subscriber yet? Check out SKYcable's HD Plans for as low as P500 per month or SKY Fiber's Unli Broadband + HD Cable TV Plans for as low as P1,699 a month.

Follow SKY on Facebook (fb.com/myskyupdates), Twitter (@myskyupdates), and Instagram (@myskyupdates) for further news and promotional updates.