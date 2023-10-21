UAAP: La Salle bucks shaky start to take down UE

Kevin Quiambao against UE at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament. October 21, 2023. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA (UPDATED) — De La Salle University will have something to look forward to as it ended its UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament first-round stint with a win.

The Green Archers defeated University of the East, 83-75, on Saturday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila City.

Raven Cortez was DLSU’s hero after scoring 18 points with four rebounds, and Kevin Quiambao also stood out after scoring 17 markers alongside 12 assists, nine boards, a steal, and a block.

Tied at 63 with still over eight minutes remaining in the fourth, the Green Archers produced a 12-3 run to create a 75-66 lead at the 5:42 mark after a Cortez bucket off an assist by Quiambao.

UE tried to regain some momentum after they got to as close as five, 75-70, but La Salle went on to further extend their lead to 11, 81-70, after a fastbreak and-one by Nelle at the 3:30 mark.

This proved to be enough for the Topex Robinson-led squad to bounce back after their vital loss against University of the Philippines last Wednesday.

Earlier in the game, after a close encounter in the opening frame, the Red Warriors charged a 29-20 second quarter to create a lead as huge as 11 with the help of Rey Remogat’s 11 points and 10 dimes in only 16 minutes of action in the first half.

A third-quarter run by the Green Archers resulted in them tying the game at 57 apiece following a three-pointer by EJ Gollena with still 3:26 remaining in the quarter, however, a pair of free throws made by Raven Cortez in their next possession allowed them to overtake their Recto-based counterparts, 59-57.

But UE then exchanged baskets with DLSU towards the end of the same frame, and this led to them eventually reclaiming the lead, 63-62, after a lay-in by JM Talabut.

"We're fortunate enough to get this victory. It didn't look well at the start of the game and the guys just responded to the challenge, especially Raven, he played big time this afternoon," said Robinson.

Remogat slowed down in the second half and only finished with 13 points, 13 assists, five rebounds, but with five turnovers. Abdul Sawat contributed 13, and Precious Momowei and Ethan Galang also finished in double digits after chipping in 12 and 10, respectively.

La Salle, who finally ended their two-game losing streak against the Red Warriors dating from Season 85, will conclude their first round a game above .500 with a 4-3 standing.

UE, meanwhile, will be posting a 2-5 record after their first seven games as they endure a four-game losing streak.

The Scores:

DLSU 83 – Cortez 18, Quiambao 17, Nelle 14, Austria 7, Policarpio 7, Nonoy 6, Gollena 5, M. Phillips 4, Macalalag 3, Abadam 2, David 0, Nwamkwo 0, B. Phillips 0, Manuel 0, Escandor 0.



UE 75 – Remogat 13, Sawat 13, Momowei 12, Galang 10, Cruz-Dumont 9, Gilbuena 7, Tulabut 6, Fikes 3, Alcantara 2, Langit 0, Lingolingo 0.



Quarterscores: 17-19, 37-48, 62-63, 83-75