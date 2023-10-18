Home  >  Sports

UAAP: UP denies La Salle comeback to keep perfect card

Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 18 2023 08:28 PM | Updated as of Oct 18 2023 10:07 PM

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau
Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons averted a possible collapse in the payoff period as they slipped past the De La Salle University (DLSU) in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament. 

The Fighting Maroons saw their established lead in the third quarter melt only until Gerry Abadiano drained a mid-range jumper in the final minute to eventually escape the Green Archers, 67-64, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

UP kept its immaculate 6-0 record in the tournament while La Salle slid to a 3-3 card – tied with Ateneo Blue Eagles and Adamson Falcons. 

