Kean Baclaan against Adamson at the UAAP Season 86 Men's Basketball Tournament, October 21, 2023. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA — Kean Baclaan delivered the goods for National University to rise to the second seed after the first round of the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The 5-foot-9, former University of Santo Tomas guard caught fire in his return to the institution’s Quadricentennial Pavilion earlier today, firing 19 points on 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc to help the Jeff Napa-led squad in posting their sixth win in seven games.

For Baclaan, this is a result of him making the most out of his role as one of the team’s gunners and leaders.

“Superstar ako eh, pero sa role ko,” he said during post-game.

“Sabi niya pakita ko sa mga kasama ko na maging leader ako,” he added, pertaining to coach Napa.

“Blessing na ‘rin [galing] sa taas na nangyari yung ganong sitwasyon. Pero kailangan naming consistent, and maging [same] page, at mag trust sa system ni Coach Jeff talaga.”

The former Letran Knights mentor then mirrored Baclaan’s sentiments, baring how this approach worked wonders even from his previous coaching stints with other teams and leagues.

“Sila yung superstar sa roles nila. ‘Di ko sinasabi na superstar as [an individual], pero superstar sila sa roles na ginagawa nila,” Napa said.

“Kahit nung nasa high school ako, nung lumipat ako sa Letran, ang pagmamayabang ko lang naman, nasa PBA lahat ng naging player ko sa Letran, kaya kailangan nila maging superstars on their roles talaga.”

“Pag yon in-absorb nila, napakadali na ng basketball sa kanila.”

“Isa lang yung Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, pero pwede silang maging ganon pag ginawa nila yung trabaho nila.”

Moving forward, Baclaan bared what they must do as they head into the second round, emphasizing the need to clean up on their errors to fully live up to their status as one of the UAAP’s contenders this year.

“Consistency talaga. Kailangan naming maglaro ng maayos lahat. Minsan may times na maganda yung nilalaro nung first group, tapos yung second group naman hindi ganun kaganda,” he said.

“Kailangan pag dating ng second round, kasi sabi nga ni coach Jeff lahat ng kalaban naming team nagpe-peak na, so kailangan namin maging [nasa] same page.”