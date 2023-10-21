The NU Lady Bulldogs. Handout/SSL.



MANILA -- National University remains on track for a title repeat in the Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2.

This, after the Lady Bulldogs swept Arellano University, 25-17, 25-22, 25-13, to complete a perfect campaign in Pool E on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

The reigning champions cruised past the Lady Chiefs in just 80 minutes to improve to 6-0 in the tournament and enter the quarterfinals as the No. 1 seed.

Against Arellano, all players scored for the Lady Bulldogs led by Evangeline Alinsug with 14 points on 13 hits. Rookie Arah Ellah Panique and Mhicaela Belen had eight points each while reigning SSL MVP Alyssa Solomon added seven.

“Going into the quarterfinals then semifinals, nandiyan na yung top teams. Patawid na kami sa kabilang bracket,” said returning coach Norman Miguel. “Ang goal talaga namin is to reach the finals and get the championship.”

The Lady Bulldogs have yet to drop a set in the tournament. They will have a twice-to-beat advantage against the No. 4 team from Pool F.

Laika Tudlasan was the lone Lady Chief in twin figures with 11 points as Arellano wrapped up its playoff campaign at 3-3, needing to wait for the final games today to determine its quarterfinal ranking.