V-League: San Beda escapes UP to get first win

Photo from V-League media bureau

MANILA – San Beda University avenged its opening loss in the 2022 V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge after surviving pesky University of the Philippines on Friday.

The Red Lions managed to squeak past the Fighting Maroons in a tight 21-25, 25-16, 28-26, 26-24, victory at the Paco Arena to barge into the win column.

San Beda and UP are now tied at the standings in Pool B with an identical 1-1 card.

Mark Montemayor led San Beda with 16 points, while Kenrod Umali added 15 of his own.

It was a nip and tuck battle between the two teams in the third and fourth sets. A solid rejection from the Fighting Maroons allowed them to overtake San Beda midway of the fourth, 13-12.

But the Red Lions quickly stole the lead anew after a Lorenz Calayag off-the-block hit, 15-13.

UP had the chance to force a fifth set when it held the upperhand once again off a drop ball from Renz Canolo, 21-20, but San Beda answered back.

Tied at 24, a miscommunication from UP put the Red Lions at match point. A tight set from the Fighting Maroons allowed San Beda to close the game in the ensuing play.

Louis Gamban carried the heavy scoring load for UP with 19 points.

