V-League: Ateneo now 2-0 after sweeping San Sebastian

Photo from V-League media bureau

MANILA – Ateneo de Manila University flaunted its improved defense to dispatch San Sebastian College, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17, in the 2022 V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge Friday.

Amil Pacinio dropped 15 points, off 10 attacks, to lead the Blue Eagles to their second win in the tournament at the Paco Arena.

Pacinio got solid support from Kennedy Batas, who chipped in 11 points for the team.

Meanwhile, the Stags absorbed their second straight defeat following a four-set setback to the University of the Philippines last October 16.

"I'm happy that we were able to minimize our errors," said Ateneo coach Timmy Sto. Tomas. "Since naka-serve kami ng maayos, we were able to organize our blocking at medyo nahirapan yung kalaban umatake."

Team captain and libero Lance de Castro also provided a significant contribution for Ateneo as he produced 13 excellent receptions in the match.

Kyle Villamor paced San Sebastian with 11 points on nine attacks, one block and an ace, while opposite hitter Joshua Espenida was held to just four points.

Ateneo will try to extend their winning run when they face the Fighting Maroons on October 30 at 3 p.m.

San Sebastian, on the other hand, hopes to end its skid when it tackles University of Perpetual Help on October 30 at 10 a.m.

Related video: