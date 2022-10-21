Tennis: Arcilla, Capadocia seek to extend reign in PCA Open's return

MANILA - The Philippine Columbian Association Open Tennis Championships makes a much-awaited return after a three-year hiatus as it stages its 39th edition starting Sunday at the PCA indoor shell court in Plaza Dilao, Paco.

Veterans Johnny Arcilla and Marian Capadocia seek to extend their respective reigns in the men’s and women’s singles events where they remain heavy favorites.

The 42-year-old Arcilla owns the record with the most singles title in the history of this annual event considered the richest tennis meet in the country after beating Jurence Mendoza in its last staging three years ago for the former’s ninth crown.

The many-time David Cupper and Zamboanga native is expected to go at it again and shoot for a 10th title against a strong field that included 2018 winner and seven-time champion Jeson Patrombon, fifth seed Indian Muthu Aashitiya Senthilkumar and former World No. 167 Guillermo Olaso of Spain.

Then 27-year-old Capadocia, a two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist who hails from San Jose de Buenavista, Antique, will shoot for her eighth singles victory in this meet.

Arcilla plunges into action against qualifier John Jeremiah Tomacruz at 2 p.m. while Capadocia faces off with Chloe Mercado at 11 a.m. hoping to set in motion their respective bids.

Patrombon, for his part, aims to close the gap with Arcilla as he shoots for an eighth triumph and will tackle qualifier Lawrence Quitara at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

“I’m excited because it’s been three years since the last event and this is the main and biggest tennis event in the Philippines,” said Arcilla. “And I’ve heard they increased the prizes and they invited some foreigners so I’m sure it will be a tough tournament.”

The 9-day event stakes a total cash pot of P1.1 million with the singles champions pocketing P200,000 and P100,000, and the doubles winners receiving P70,000 and P35,000, respectively.

Arcilla, meanwhile, will be teaming up with Ronard Joven in the men’s doubles, while Capadocia will be with Angeline Alcala in the women’s doubles to emerge the favorites to win the event.