MANILA - Converge used a furious fourth quarter run to complete a 106-102 stunner against San Miguel Beer on Friday in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at Philsports Arena.

Quincy Miller had 24 points, 16 rebounds and 9 blocks for the FiberXers, which also got a career-high 18 markers from Aljun Melecio who went 7-of-11 from the field.



Despite squandering a 17-point spread then falling behind by five, Converge displayed poise in its recovery and eventual come-from-behind against San Miguel Beer.

The FiberXers managed to hold the Beermen to just a single field goal in the last 4:36 of play while blitzing with a 11-2 run to claim a third win in five games.

San Miguel's replacement import Devon Scott had a quiet debut with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

The Beermen, who fell to a second straight defeat, had to do without June Mar Fajardo who is still recuperating from a throat operation.

The Scores:

CONVERGE 106 – Miller 24, Melecio 18, Teng 13, DiGregorio 12, Ahanmisi 10, Bulanadi 8, Ilagan 8, Arana 7, Tratter 3, Stockton 3, Hill 0

SAN MIGUEL 102 – Perez 29, Tautua 21, Scott 16, Lassiter 7, Enciso 6, Herndon 6, Manuel 6, Brondial 3, Ross 0

QUARTERS: 33-24, 59-48, 86-79, 106-102

