Cebu went undefeated in four matches at the AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup in Bacolod. Handout

Cebu downed Bonifacio Global City 2-1 on Sunday to retain the AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup 7-a-side football title.

Keeper Leonard Tan was spectacular at La Provincia Polo Field in Bacolod, fending off BGC's barrage of shots.

The defending champions made the most out of their few opportunities, behind goals by Hayato Fukui in the 36th minute and John Clyde Vitualla (45th).

Tonaldo pulled one back for BGC with a penalty in the 49th, but the Metro Manila squad couldn't equalize.

Cebu went undefeated in four matches.

During the opening day of Group B competition, the champions swarmed BGC, winning 3-1. On Day Two, they punched their ticket to the last 4 with a 9-4 hammering of Iloilo.

In the crossover semifinals, they made short work of the home side, Bacolod, 4-1, to return to the finals.

After BGC’s opening day loss to Cebu, the club outlasted Iloilo, 7-5, in a goal-fest. In the semis, BGC crushed San Carlos, 7-0.

Tan was named best goalkeeper while his teammate, John Clyde Vitualla was adjudged most valuable player.

BGC salvaged some pride when Tonaldo took home the best scorer trophy with six goals.