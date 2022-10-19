UE alumni Paul Lee and Rey Suerte watch the Red Warriors' UAAP Season 85 game against the UP Fighting Maroons. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- A competitive loss against defending champion University of the Philippines has only fanned the hype around University of the East in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament.

The Red Warriors gave the Fighting Maroons all they could handle before falling short, 84-77, in their first round match-up on Wednesday night at the Mall of Asia Arena. UE led by as much as six points in the second quarter but ran out of steam in the end game.

Even with the defeat, UE is still firmly in the hunt for a Final 4 spot with their 3-3 win-loss record. For some of the school's most prominent basketball alumni, it is a welcome sight to see the Red Warriors once again become a competitive force.

Among those who watched on Wednesday night were Paul Lee, Roi Sumang, and Rey Suerte, all of whom proudly carried the fight for the red-and-white before leaving for the PBA.

"It feels good to be back. I think they're for real right now," said Lee, who led UE to the Finals in Season 71 -- the last time that the Red Warriors made the Final 4. "When is the last time na nanalo sila ng back-to-back? Masaya na naka-compete na ulit yung school namin."

"Nakakatuwa, nakakaproud," added the Magnolia star.

The Red Warriors had entered Wednesday's game against UP on the heels of back-to-back wins -- their first such streak since 2019.

Suerte was part of that 2019 squad -- his lone season with the Red Warriors -- and he is thrilled to see his former teammates recover from a forgettable campaign in Season 84. UE had lost all 14 of their assignments last season, where they were rarely competitive.

"Last season, 0-14. Happy kami na nananalo na ulit yung UE ngayon. Ngayon, bumabalik, lumalaban ulit. We're happy," said the Blackwater guard.

For UE coach Jack Santiago, it is an honor for his players to receive the support of former Red Warriors as well as the UE community as a whole. Plenty of alumni were on hand for Wednesday night's game, cheering on their team even after the loss to the Fighting Maroons.

"Maganda at nakakagulat nga kanina when we had a run, meron pala kaming crowd na sumusuporta na sa amin. I want to thank them also," Santiago said. "It’s a big help for the team na makita yung suporta ng community."

Lee and Suerte are hopeful that the Red Warriors can sustain their fine form, as they look to end the longest active Final 4 drought in the UAAP. Their advice to the team is simple -- to take it one game at a time.

"These last two games is a good chance for them para ma-gauge kung anong level nila kasi sa UAAP every game, sobrang importante lalo na this season, sobrang daming upset na nangyayari," said Lee.

"Kailangan pang pagbutihin yung remaining games. It's too early para sabihin na pasok na. Kailangan pa rin pagsikapan yung remaining games," added Suerte.