UAAP: UP pulls away from gutsy UE for share of lead

Carl Tamayo of UP makes a move against UE's Luis Villegas during the first round of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball in Pasay City on October 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The University of the Philippines (UP) survived a gallant stand from the University of the East (UE) for an 84-77 triumph on Wednesday night at the Mall of Asia Arena, giving them a share of the lead in UAAP Season 85.

The Fighting Maroons leaned on their reserves to build a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, but had to hold on in the final seconds as the Red Warriors threatened to snatch the victory.

Missed free throws from Kyle and Nikko Paranada helped UP stay out of range in the closing stretch, with Malick Diouf and Harold Alarcon converting their own charities on the other end.

Terrence Fortea, Gerry Abadiano, and Carl Tamayo each scored 13 points for the Fighting Maroons, who improved to 5-1 in the tournament to join National University at the top of the standings. Diouf had eight points and 11 rebounds in 20 minutes.

"We started slow again, and we really need to work on the inconsistency namin," said UP coach Goldwin Monteverde. "But in the fourth quarter, we defended much better."

UP's reserves came up big in the final quarter, with the likes of Henry Galinato, Brix Ramos, and Cyril Gonzales conspiring in a 15-3 run to stretch their lead to 11 points, 69-58, with 6:15 left.

The Fighting Maroons did enough down the stretch to hold off the Red Warriors, with Zavier Lucero completing a three-point play with just 42.8 seconds left for a 79-69 advantage for the defending champions.

But the Red Warriors did not fade away: CJ Payawal knocked down two three-pointers in the span of five seconds to make it a four-point game, 79-75, with still 29.8 seconds left. A split at the line by Abadiano pushed UP's lead to five, but Nikko Paranada sped down the floor for a layup that made it a one-possession game, 80-77, with 15.6 seconds to go.

Two free throws by Diouf dashed UE's hopes of a comeback, however, with Kyle Paranada's two missed freebies in the ensuing possession closing the door on their team.

UP survived UE's final charge despite not having Tamayo in the final 56.6 seconds. The reigning Rookie of the Year twisted his right ankle on a defensive play but managed to walk off the court on his own power.

The Red Warriors saw their two-game losing streak come to an end, as they fell to 3-3 in the tournament.

But their confidence was still boosted after giving the defending champions a run for their money. Payawal, in particular, gave a good account of himself as he scored 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting, while Nikko Paranada had 20 points. Villegas finished with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds to go along with two steals and two blocks.

The Red Warriors recovered from a slow start that saw them trail, 14-3, and even overtook UP at the half, thanks to a 13-1 run capped by a Kyle Paranada floater that gave them a 41-38 lead at the break.

But the Fighting Maroons found their touch from long range in the third, with Fortea, Abadiano and Tamayo nailing triples to bring UP back in front.

The scores:

UP 84 -- Tamayo 13, Fortea 13, Abadiano 13, Diouf 8, Spencer 7, Lucero 7, Gonzales 7, Calimag 5, Galinato 4, Ramos 3, Alarcon 2, Lina 2, Torculas 0.

UE 77 -- Payawal 21, N. Paranada 20, Villegas 10, Pagsanjan 9, K. Paranada 9, Stevens 3, Antiporda 3, Sawat 2, Beltran 0, Alcantara 0, Remogat 0.

Quarters: 18-13, 38-41, 59-56, 84-77.



UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

Related video: