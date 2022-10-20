RSG Philippines celebrate after eliminating Onic Philippines in the MPL Season 10 playoffs. Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA -- Donning bleached hair, RSG Philippines started their MPL Season 10 playoff campaign with a bang after sweeping Onic Philippines, a team they lost to twice in the regular season.

With pressure on their shoulders, head coach Brian "Panda" Lim said he made sure the team kept their fundamentals and discipline intact, while making adjustments along the way.

"Losing two times in the regular season is really malaking pressure. So what we did is that we made sure that before we prepared for Onic Philippines. We needed to make sure na lahat ng discipline, communication, fundamentals, and decision-makings are maayos," Panda said after eliminating Onic on Thursday at the Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan.

"If the team is aggressive and change our play style din. So lahat ng scrims, we don't only prepare for a certain team; lahat ng basics namin sa first step and the second step we adjust the draft. Siguro with Onic Philippines we had adjustments sa drafts lang," he added.

In fact, bleaching their hair played a part.

"Para mas ma-mark 'yung playoffs mode ng RSG. Para fresh, reset kasi galing kaming Batangas para mag-chill," RSG assistant coach Karl "Giee" Barrientos shared.