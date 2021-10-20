Wesley So wins U.S. Chess Championship



Chess grandmaster (GM) Wesley So added another trophy to his collection by winning the 2021 U.S. Chess Championship, Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) at the Saint Louis Chess Club.

So won a grand prize of $50,000 after emerging triumphant in the 12-player field.

The 28-year-old So won a playoff tiebreak against GM Fabiano Caruana and GM Sam Sevian, beating his opponents in a rapid playoff.

So defeated Caruana in 46 moves using the black pieces, though Caruana stayed in the hunt when he beat Sevian in 49 moves in his next match.

So, who famously switched federations from the Philippines to the United States in 2014, needed only a draw against Sevian to win the title but was superb in beating the 20-year-old American GM in 33 moves.

"I just wanted to play fast today and make some good moves," said So in an interview with chess.com. "I was playing with no pressure."

"I did not expect this playoff, so I was just playing chess. If chances come, good. If I lose, that's fine," he said.

The three GMs were tied with scores of 6.5 after 11 rounds of competition, triggering the playoff for the title.

Caruana and Sevian both earned $30,000 after sharing second place.