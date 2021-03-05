‘For a better future’: Chess GM Wesley So now officially a US citizen

Photo from US Chess Federation website



Reigning US chess champion and world No. 9 Wesley So has officially become an American citizen, the US Chess Federation announced.

In its website, the sports federation revealed So, who was born in Bacoor, Cavite, “made one of his best moves yet” by moving to the United States. Wesley So, Chess, US Citizen

In an interview, the current world Fischer Random champion said he came to the US to secure a "better future," especially in the field of chess.

“Because this is the land of opportunity,” he said, adding that he did not have “connections” in the Philippines that would help him succeed in the sport.

It's official. World #9 Chess GM Wesley So is now officially a US Citizen. So left the Philippines in 2012 to pursue better opportunities in America. | @ABSCBNNewshttps://t.co/ekKBwLIpX3 — Dyan Castillejo (@DYANCASTILLEJO) March 5, 2021

“That does not mean I don't love the Philippines. I have good memories from there. But I did not have the connections needed to succeed in that culture. I was from the province, not a city boy. Had no money etc. I wanted to go further, and there was only one country a nobody can make it. The USA!” the two-time US champion said.

Asked why he decided to become a US citizen, So said: “I want to give back to a country that has been so good to me. From the moment I landed here, I was encouraged and enabled to become better than I was. I like this attitude and the tremendous generosity of American culture.”

So also said he is ready to carve his own legacy in the US.

“I got so hyper and excited I was talking kind of loud all day. It was literally a dream come true. I am now a part of the American Dream. I am part of the most successful country on earth, ready to make my own contribution and have my own legacy here,” the former three-time Philippine champion said.

Just recently, So made headlines after beating the world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen last month in the Opera Euro Rapid chess tournament.

Related video: