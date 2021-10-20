LOOK: NBA unveils first 25 players in 75th anniversary team

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts after being called for a technical foul by referee Ed Malloy (14) during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The NBA on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) began unveiling the members of its 75th anniversary team.

The first 25 players -- listed alphabetically -- include three active players -- Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn's Kevin Durant and James Harden.

The 75th anniversary team was selected by a blue-ribbon panel of media, current and former players, coaches, general managers, and team executives.

"We look forward to honoring the players and teams -- both past and present -- who have inspired generations of fans around the world," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in July when plans for the unveiling of the league's 75th anniversary team were announced.

The NBA's landmark 75th anniversary season will be commemorated as "NBA 75," and will feature special events in team markets, NBA partner activities and limited-edition product offerings.

The next 25 players will be unveiled Thursday and the final batch on Friday (Manila time).

