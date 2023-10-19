Courtesy: McLaren/X

Heads up, race fans. It’s Bianca Bustamante in her McLaren era.

The Filipina is racing for another year at F1 Academy and this time, she will suit up in papaya colors to represent McLaren.

This was another herstory made for Bustamante as she was the first female racer to have joined the McLaren Driver Development program.

Representing the team and ART Grand Prix, she will race in the iconic papaya orange livery of McLaren in the 2024 season of the all-female single-seater formula race category.

Our newest recruit! 🙌



F1 Academy race winner @RacerBia has joined our Driver Development programme! 🧡 She'll continue to race in @F1Academy in 2024! 👊

“This is such an unreal moment in my career, to sign with McLaren and ART Grand Prix is way beyond anything I could have ever imagined growing up as a kid racing karts in the Philippines,” the 18-year-old driver said.

“I still have a hard time seeing my name next to McLaren without getting emotional, as the history and heritage linked to this team leaves me truly speechless,” she added.

Ready to fly the flag for the Philippines and McLaren in F1 Academy! 🧡🇵🇭



Let's get it, @RacerBia. 👊



pic.twitter.com/vRiSXYx0ST — McLaren (@McLarenF1) October 18, 2023

Her enrollment into McLaren’s program was a milestone for Bustamante that could lead her to unlock more achievements as she maneuvers her way through the motorsport ladder.

The England-based team boasts honing the skills of some of the current F1 grid drivers, such as seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.

“Maraming maraming salamat po mga sumusuporta at susuporta pa. Alam ko na simula pa lang 'to ng journey natin together at marangal ko na irerepresenta ang Pilipinas sa larangan ng karera at motorsport. I'm proudly carrying our flag,” Bautista said in an introductory interview with McLaren.

F1 Academy 2024 calendar

The second season of F1 Academy will also have seven rounds and will span from March to December.

It is set to debut in Miami, Qatar, and Singapore and will grace the tracks of Zandvoort and Barcelona for the second time.

Here is the schedule of rounds 1-7:

March 7-9 - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

May 3-5 - Miami, United States

June 21-23 - Barcelona, Spain

August 23-25 - Zandvoort, Netherlands

September 20-22 - Marina Bay, Singapore

November 29-December 1 - Lusail, Qatar

December 6-8 - Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi

Bustamante's F1 Academy season so far

Bustamante has had a stellar race year so far in the F1 Academy in its inaugural year.

Representing the Italian-based PREMA Racing team, she managed to bag a P2 (promoted from P3) podium finish during the first race of round 1 at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria.

She was the first Filipino to win in the tournament as she sealed her maiden career win during the second race in Valencia, Spain.

Bautista, who hails from Laguna, then emerged the fastest during the third race in Monza to seal her second career victory.

She currently ranks 7th in the drivers’ standings and is looking to cap off her season within the top 5.

F1 Academy will conclude in round 7 in Austin, Texas in the U.S on October 20 to 22.