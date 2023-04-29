Filipina race car driver Bianca Bustamante had an impressive P3 podium finish in the inaugural F1 Academy race in Spielberg, Austria on Saturday.

Bustamante secured 15 points in Race 1, finishing behind PREMA Racing teammate Marta García on P1 and Campos Racing’s Nerea Martí on P2.

She started on the first row after notching P2 in the first qualifying round at the Red Bull Ring.

Different from the Formula 1 race weekend format, the all-female series will have three races per round. Bustamante will start on P7 in Race 2 and P2 in the third and final race this weekend in the iconic race track.

Formula 1 Academy’s Round 2 will be in Valencia, Spain on May 5-7.

Bustamante was signed with the Italian team following her impressive play in the W Series in 2022 where she became the first Filipino and Southeast Asian to secure a seat.

She is also the only Filipino participating in the first F1 Academy season, which was created to hone young female drivers to advance to higher levels of the competition including W Series, Formula 1, Formula 2, and Formula 3.

The 18-year-old driver also sent the Filipino motorsport fans abuzz online recently when she received praises from Formula 1 Alpine driver Esteban Ocon about her work ethics.

"I trained with a young girl named Bianca who was at my training centre. She was the first to arrive and the last to depart, it was a crazy thing,” Ocon said in French in an interview that went viral.

“...She had a gift right away, she understands how things should be done. She was super strong, super talented right away. While I have been doing this for years, I was doing the same exercises. She immediately managed to impress me,” he said.