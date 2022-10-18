JD Cagulangan (12) of the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons during their match against the De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers for the opening games of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, October 1, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- JD Cagulangan's return to action has given the University of the Philippines (UP) a wealth of options at the guard position, which is a "good problem" for head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

After missing their first four games due to a hamstring issue, Cagulangan made his debut last Sunday against Ateneo de Manila University. He picked up from where he left off in the Season 84 finals, contributing seven points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals in UP's 76-71 overtime win.

Cagulangan's return is a boost to UP's backcourt, which was led by Terrence Fortea in their first four games. Monteverde has also given heavy minutes to Gerry Abadiano and Harold Alarcon, with Cyril Gonzales and RC Calimag coming off the bench.

"Kung may ganoong klaseng team ka, it's really a good problem," Monteverde said of the glut of guards in his team.

"Ang maganda rito kasi, 'yung pagtanggap ng player," he added. "Lahat naman kami susuportahan namin kung sino ang playing well on that day. 'Yun ang maganda sa team namin."

Fortea was superb in UP's first four games, earning Player of the Week honors after leading the Fighting Maroons to a 3-0 start. But he only had three points on 1-of-3 shooting against Ateneo, and committed three turnovers.

Cagulangan has no doubt that Fortea will again find his form as he looks forward to sharing backcourt duties with his teammate.

"Si Terrence kasi, nag-aaral pa talaga siyang maging point guard. Lagi naman niyang sinasabi sa akin, naghihingi siya ng advice. Pero, 'yung mga ginagawa ni Terrence noong previous three games, ayun talaga siya eh. Kumbaga, 'di ako masa-shock kung ginagawa ni Terrence 'yung ganoon, kasi talented talaga si Terrence," said Cagulangan.

"Siguro ngayon, nagkataon lang, kasi nag-adjust na rin 'yung kalaban," he added. "So, feeling ko malalagpasan pa rin ni Terrence 'yan. Kilala ko si Terrence, and hihigitan niya pa ang mga performance niya."

UP returns to action on Wednesday against the University of the East Red Warriors.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

Related video: