Boxing: Casimero to make junior featherweight debut

John Riel Casimero celebrates before a split decision win against Guillermo Rigondeaux in the 12th round during their WBO Bantamweight title 12 round bout at Dignity Health Sports Park on August 14, 2021 in Carson, California. Michael Owens, Getty Images/AFP



Former world champion John Riel Casimero will return to the boxing ring as a junior featherweight.

Casimero will make his debut in the 122-pound division when he meets former title challenger Ryo Akaho on December 3 in Incheon, South Korea, according to Boxing Scene.

Casimero, a former 3-division champion, was forced to vacate the WBO bantamweight title after twice failing to defend the title against Paul Butler due to weight issues.

It will be Casimero's first bout in 16 months.

The last time he fought was when he outpointed former lineal junior featherweight champion Guillermo Rigondeaux on August 14, 2021 in Carson, California.

Akaho, on the other hand, has won 13 straight fights since suffering a second-round knockout to Pungluang Sor Singyu in their August 2015 vacant WBO bantamweight title fight.

The Yokohama native recently scored a first-round knockout of Edring Dapudong on September 3 at the famed Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

