John Riel Casimero of the Philippines reacts as he fights against Guillermo Rigondeaux of Cuba during their 12 round WBO Bantamweight World Championship fight at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, USA, 14 August 2021. File photo. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE.



Potential John Riel Casimero opponent Ryo Akaho of Japan said he would rather leave it to his promoter to break the news regarding his next bout.

This was his reaction after Casimero claimed last week he is battling Akaho on December 3 in an announcement posted on Facebook.

"How can I say this? I mean... when there is no official announcement yet, let's say even if it's 99.99% decided, I can't tell, right?" the Japanese said in a YouTube video.

"Not to mention, this is a big fight! Even if it's not, when I say it first right out of my mouth, it's inappropriate."

While he did not confirm the fight yet, Akaho commented on Casimero's capabilities as a boxer.

"Casimero is the one who I can fight fire with fire. And most people already know that. Casimero is a high-caliber bantamweight champion. A lot of things happened, the belt stripped from him," he said.

"The most impressive thing about Casimero is his mental toughness, almost all his fights he is sure to win... I think that is the strongest point that he has that I don't have, the boldness."

Casimero is determined to make a comeback after getting stripped of the WBO bantamweight title following weigh-in issues in his supposed fight against UK's Paul Butler.

Related video: