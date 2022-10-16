UE head coach Jack Santiago during the Red Warriors' game against Adamson on October 8, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

University of the East head coach Jack Santiago made sure his Red Warriors’ feet remained on the ground after winning two games in a row in UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball.

“Ang bottom line niyan, ang lagi kong sinasabi sa mga bata is that to be humble pa rin,” Santiago shared after the Red Warriors tamed University of Sto. Tomas 78-68 on Sunday.

“Two games or three games right now, wala pa ‘to. It’s only the first round pa lang. It’s a long way for us. It’s a long way for other teams.”

Santiago, appointed UE’s head tactician last season, towed the Red Warriors to their first win against the Growling Tigers since October 7, 2017.

It was also the Red Warriors' first win streak since UAAP Season 82.

Last Wednesday, UE stunned Schonny Winston and the De La Salle University Green Archers, 81-74.

“We haven’t accomplished anything yet,” he added.

“We are 3-2 right now. Maganda yung standing.pero hindi kami magstack ‘don. We will prepare for Wednesday next game.”

The veteran mentor also lauded his assistant coaches for helping develop a system that will work for the Red Warriors after a winless Season 84.

“Siguro ang pinakaimportante is we have a time talaga to prepare unlike nung Season 84 na talagang very short yung preparation natin,” Santiago added.

A tall order is in front of the Recto-based squad as they take on the defending champion University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons on Wednesday, but Santiago hopes that their winning streak brings more intensity to the team heading to the game.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.