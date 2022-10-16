UAAP: UE sends UST to fourth consecutive loss

LA Villegas starred in UE's win over UST. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the East Red Warriors pulled off an impressive 78-68 victory over University of Santo Tomas for its second straight win of UAAP Season 85, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Red Warriors got a big performance from Filipino-American forward LA Villegas, who put up 17 points and 13 rebounds. UE improved to 3-2 in the men's basketball tournament; this is their first winning streak since beating National University and Adamson University in back-to-back games in 2019.

This is also UE's first win over the Growling Tigers since Season 80, when they claimed a 96-91 triumph on October 7, 2017.

UST has now lost four consecutive games in Season 85 after opening their campaign with an upset of hosts Adamson.