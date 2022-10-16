SSL: UST sweeps EAC to book win no. 3

Photo from Shakey's Super League media bureau

MANILA – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tigresses have stretched their unbeaten run at the Shakey’s Super League after a quick work Sunday against Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC).

The Tigresses needed only three sets to capture their third straight win in the tourney, beating the Lady Generals, 25-13, 25-19, 25-15, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

UST now enjoys a solo lead in Pool B with a clean 3-0 record, while the EAC suffered its third consecutive loss in the tournament for a 0-3 slate.

Despite playing in limited minutes, Pierre Abellana still led the Tigresses with six markers, built on four attacks and two aces.

Holding a 2-0 set lead, UST did not step on the brakes as they continued their rampage in the third with an 8-6 lead off a drop from Cassie Carballo.

The Lady Generals also allowed UST to further widen the gap as they committed a series of unforced errors to trail 6-16.

Abellana put UST at 20 points first after a strong crosscourt hit for a 20-11 commanding lead. Another violation from EAC pushed the Tigresses at match point, 24-12.