Ateneo center Kacey dela Rosa in action against UP. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Rookie center Kacey Dela Rosa put up big numbers as the Ateneo Blue Eagles outlasted the University of the Philippines, 67-61, to return to the win column of UAAP Season 85 on Sunday afternoon.

Dela Rosa, a standout from Chiang Kai Shek, put up 30 points, 20 rebounds, and seven blocks as the Blue Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak at the expense of their Katipunan neighbors. Ateneo improved to 2-3 in the women's basketball tournament.

The center made 10 of her 13 field goals and 10 of 17 free throws to anchor Ateneo's triumph. Veteran Jhazmin Joson was also superb, putting up a triple-double of 11 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists along with three steals.

Sandra Villacruz added 12 points and 10 boards for the Blue Eagles.

"We had good games, but we were not mature enough yet," Ateneo coach LA Mumar said of their skid, wherein they were beaten by National University, University of Santo Tomas, and De La Salle University.

"It's part of the process, it's part of the growth, but we're very happy that we got another W," he added.

It was a come-from-behind win for the Blue Eagles who trailed 39-35 at the break. Dela Rosa gave them a 43-42 lead with 6:12 left in the third quarter, and the two teams exchanged baskets for the rest of the frame.

The Blue Eagles entered the fourth with a 53-50 advantage, and they pushed it to as much as nine points, 64-55, off a Joson jumper with 67 seconds to go.

Back-to-back buckets by UP's Christie Bariquit trimmed the deficit to five, 64-59. But with only 37.3 seconds left, the Fighting Maroons didn't have enough time to complete a comeback. Free throws by dela Rosa and Joson were enough to preserve the win for Ateneo.

Kaye Pesquera led UP with 16 points, while Bariquit had a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double. The Fighting Maroons dropped to 2-3 in the competition.

Joson's triple-double was the first in UAAP women's basketball since National University's Ria Nabalan had 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 76-56 rout of Far Eastern University on Oct. 18, 2017.

The scores:

ATENEO 67 -- Dela Rosa 30, Villacruz 12, Joson 11, Calago 6, Miranda 4, Nieves 4, Eufemiano 0, Cruza 0.

UP 61 -- Pesquera 16, Bariquit 13, Lozada 9, Tapawan 8, Sanchez 5, Vingno 6, Domingo 2, Maw 2, Jimenez 2, Larrosa 0, Rivera 0, Sauz 0, Gonzales 0.

Quarters: 20-22, 35-39, 53-50, 67-61.