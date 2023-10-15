Courtesy: MPL Indonesia

MANILA — Allen “Baloyskie” Baloy has always been vocal about his struggles as an MLBB import.

The ex-Onic PH stalwart turned team captain of the Indonesian squad has successfully led his team to a world championship appearance and a franchise best record.

That however came with adversities, as he started his professional career in Indonesia by missing the MPL Indonesia playoffs.

Their first playoff appearance marked an early exit, and the tides seemed shaky against them. But Geek Fam, reinforced with “The Solution” and fellow Pinoy Mark “Markyyyy” Capacio found an answer to their early woes, as they thrashed RRQ Hoshi.

“After ng loss namin sa Aura noong Leg 1, gusto ko na mag-retire kasi feeling ko hindi ko na kaya makipag-sabayan pero pinush ako ng ka-team ko kasi malaki tiwala nila,” he admitted in one X post last September.

“Literally nag beg-ako sa management na iangat na yung roamer namin sa MDL tapos mag coach na lang ako sa team,” he added.

Weeks later, the 25-year-old would lead Geek Fam to their best record yet, after years of staying in the cellar.

Baloyskie and crew will face Onic Esports in the Grand Finals, before the MPL Invitational, and the M5 World Championships to be held in the Philippines.