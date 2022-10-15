The National University Bulldogs head coach Jeff Napa during their match against the Adamson Soaring Falcons in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on October 15, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- National University head coach Jeff Napa was quick to downplay the Bulldogs' impressive record after their first five games in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament.

The Bulldogs sit at solo first place after Saturday's games, having improved to 4-1 after beating Adamson University, 58-54, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Napa, however, was quick to put NU's record into perspective. "Hindi ko naman puwede sabihing solo first eh. Kasi, sa UAAP, isang iglap mo lang, baka di mo masabi nasa baba ka na," the coach pointed out.

"Huwag naman. Knock on wood," he added.

For Napa, it is too early in the tournament for NU to celebrate. The Bulldogs have been impressive so far: they gave defending champion University of the Philippines their first loss last week, and built on that by fending off the Soaring Falcons on Saturday.

But Napa stressed that tougher challenges are still ahead, starting with Wednesday's game against De La Salle University.

"Hindi kami para magsaya because we're number one, wala sa amin yun eh," said Napa. "We still need to win more games para at least safe to say, kung ano ang gusto namin ma-achieve this season. Hindi rin kami puwede makampante."

"[La Salle is] another strong team that we have to prepare [for], we have to be ready. Kung last time, 1000% effort yung ibigay, baka dito sa La Salle, baka 2000% or 20,000% effort yung kailangan namin dito kasi maghapon kami ipe-press noon," he added.

The Bulldogs were led on Saturday by veteran John Lloyd Clemente, who had 14 points while helping anchor their defense against Adamson guard Jerom Lastimosa. NU also got a big game from Michael Malonzo, who had seven points and nine rebounds while hitting an insurance layup with just a little over a minute to go.

Napa stressed the need for every player in his roster to fulfill their roles, if they hope to maintain their current standing.

"Physically and mentally, kailangan itong players ko, 16-man strong, be ready," he said.

"Ang sinabi ko sa kanila, 'We're not strong individually. But we're strong enough if we play as a group.' So yun naman lagi ang pini-preach ko sa kanila."

