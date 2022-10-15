UAAP: La Salle outclasses FEU for bounce-back win

La Salle's Schonny Winston (7) in action against the FEU Tamaraws in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News.



MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University doomed Far Eastern University to its worst start in the UAAP's Final 4 era, after a comfortable 87-70 triumph on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Tamaraws, a perennial contender in the league, have now lost five consecutive games to open the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament. They last dropped four games in a row to start a tournament in Season 69, when they missed the Final 4.

For the Green Archers, it's a much-needed bounce-back victory. La Salle had fallen prey to the University of the East last week, 81-74, in a major upset. The cagers from Taft also got it done without starting center Michael Phillips, who was rested due to a hamstring issue.

Schonny Winston continued his blistering start to the season, finishing with 23 points and 14 rebounds to help the Green Archers improve to 3-2.