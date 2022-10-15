NBL: Kai Sotto contributes on defense in Adelaide's win

Kai Sotto went scoreless again in the Adelaide 36ers' recent game.

But this time, the 7-foot-3 Sotto made contributions on defense while helping the 36ers to a 90-80 win over the Illawarra Hawks 90-80 in the NBL.

Sotto brought down 7 rebounds and blocked 2 shots in 11 minutes of play.

Craig Randall II led Adelaide in scoring with 28 points, while taking over in the fourth quarter.

This was the 36ers' first win since losing to the Tasmania JackJumpers, 97-72.

Sotto, who also went scoreless in their preseason loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, had 4 points in that game, where he saw action for just 5 minutes.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC



