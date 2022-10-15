Fina Niantcho led the way in La Salle's win over FEU. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The De La Salle Lady Archers secured a third consecutive victory in UAAP women's basketball after fending off Far Eastern University, 65-58, Saturday morning at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Archers improved to 4-1 in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament, while dropping the Lady Tamaraws to 1-4.

Fina Niantcho had a double-double by the halftime break and finished with 16 points, 19 rebounds, two steals and a block in 22 minutes. Charmine Torres added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Archers.

La Salle led by as much as 13 points but needed a big shot from Lee Sario in the final 68 seconds to stave off a last-ditch comeback by the Lady Tamaraws.

"We needed this kind of game, because our last win was a blowout," said La Salle head coach Cholo Villanueva, referring to their 76-53 demolition of the University of the East in their previous game.

"FEU gave a very good effort in today's game, so it's a good test for us na we were able to control the game towards the end," he added.

The Lady Tamaraws were within five points, 60-55, with still over two minutes left as they took advantage of the Lady Archers' foul trouble. But La Salle's defense held firm, and Sario knocked down a booming triple from the left corner with 68 seconds to go for a 63-55 count.

Out of a timeout, La Salle forced FEU into a turnover, and though Angel Obien hit a late three-pointer, the Lady Archers had done more than enough to hold on for the win.

Dania Pacia led the Lady Tamaraws with 16 points, while Camille Taguiam had 13 markers.



