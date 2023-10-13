NCAA: Perpetual ends losing slump by beating San Sebastian

From the NCAA Facebook page



University of Perpetual Help System DALTA snapped a two-game slide by drubbing San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 64-50, in the NCAA men's basketball tournament on Friday at the Filoil Ecooil Centre.

Jielo Razon and Christian Pagaran each scored 14 markers while helping the Altas rebound from back-to-back losses against De La Salle-College of St. Benilde and Jose Rizal University.

Perpetual was aggressive on offense in the second quarter, securing a 13 point upperhand, 35-22.

But the Stags retaliated early in the third canto, mounting a telling 14-4 run capped by Tristan Felebrico freebies that decimated the Altas lead, 41-40.

This prompted the charges of coach Myk Saguiguit to reset and adjust before blasting the Stags with a 21-7 run.

Perpetual never looked back since.

With the win, the Altas hiked their record to 2-4, same as the Stags.