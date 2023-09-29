NCAA: Mapua stuns San Beda for 2nd win

Mapua picks up win No. 2 versus San Berda. Photo from NCAA/GMA

Mapua University picked up a second victory by crushing San Beda University, 75-57, in Season 99 of the NCAA men's basketball tournament on Friday at thw Filoil Ecooil Centre.

Paolo Hernandez led the way for the Cardinals with 17 points, while Clint Escamis and team skipper Warren Bonifacio added 14 and 13 markers, respectively.

From a 12-point lead, the Cardinals outscored the Red Lions in the third period for a 60-44 advantage with gunners Marc Cuenco and JC Recto knocking down treys.

This led to San Beda's first defeat of the season after opening its campaign with an 85-61 domination of Arellano University.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, remained undefeated in two games. They opened their campaign with an 80-70 win over San Sebastian College-Recoletos.

Mapua will gun for a third win on Sunday against Jose Rizal University.

San Beda, on the other hand, takes on St. Benilde next.