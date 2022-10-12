UAAP: NU's identity in full display in upset of UP

NU head coach Jeff Napa addresses his team during their UAAP Season 85 game against the UP Fighting Maroons. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- National University (NU) ended a five-year drought against the University of the Philippines (UP) on Wednesday, when they handed the defending champions their first loss of UAAP Season 85.

But for NU head coach Jeff Napa, what made the win all the more important for the Bulldogs was that they were finally able to display their identity as a team after an uneven start to the men's basketball tournament.

The Bulldogs played tough defense against the Fighting Maroons, particularly down the stretch when UP looked to overhaul a late deficit. NU forced Carl Tamayo into a miss from close range, before Jake Figueroa rejected a Terrence Fortea triple to preserve their lead.

Two free throws by Steve Nash Enriquez -- making his Season 85 debut -- sealed NU's 80-75 triumph. They ended a seven-game losing streak against UP, having not beaten the Fighting Maroons since October 2017.

"Siyempre, big deal ito," said Napa after the game. "Season na ito eh."

NU had actually beaten the Fighting Maroons in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup, but Napa was quick to dismiss that result as "no big deal," as it was still the preseason. Wednesday's victory, however, was significant for the mentor.

Though considered as Final 4 contenders entering the season, the Bulldogs were up-and-down in their first three games. Napa was particularly disappointed by a blowout loss to Ateneo de Manila University in their second game, where he felt that they were "bullied."

"Our past three games, we didn't establish our identity," said Napa. "'Yun ang challenge ko sa kanila -- ano ba 'yung gusto niyong ipakitang identity? 'Yun ang hinahanap ko sa kanila."

"Against Ateneo, para kaming maamong tupa, nagtago kami sa kulungan at 'di na lumaban," he recalled. "'Yun ang challenge ko sa kanila [vs. UP]. Kalaban namin 'yung one of the toughest teams, and we don't know our own identity. 'Di nila ma-recognize."

Against the Fighting Maroons, Napa was proud to see his players finally display the character that he had been looking for this season. That they could follow his game plan was never the issue, but the coach wanted to see the Bulldogs play with the kind of toughness and tenacity that he expects from them.

"Kahit si Tim Cone ang mag-coach dito, pero 'pag 'yung desire ng mga bata ay wala, wala pa rin," he pointed out.

"I'm a little bit happy, kasi medyo na-challenge nila 'yung sarili nila na hanapin 'yung identity na sinasabi ko sa kanila," he also said.

The new challenge for the Bulldogs, said Napa, is to play with that kind of character on a more consistent basis. There is no doubt that the target on NU will now be bigger after they handed UP its first loss in Season 85, and Napa wants his players to be ready.

"In order to compete, kailangan makipagsabayan kami with the big boys para ma-recognize kami talaga," said the coach. "Siyempre, kahit paano, sila ang pinag-uusapan lagi. So 'yun ang challenge. If you want to become a member of the big boys, you have to challenge yourself, to prove na you're one of the big boys."

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

Related video: