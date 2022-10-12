The NU Lady Bulldogs have now won 100 games in a row since 2014. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- The National University (NU) women's basketball team made more history on Wednesday as they racked up a 100th consecutive victory.

The Lady Bulldogs demolished the University of the Philippines (UP), 79-44, in their UAAP Season 85 meeting at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion to extend their record-breaking winning streak.

NU has not lost since 2013, when they dropped Game 3 of the UAAP Season 76 women's finals to De La Salle University. Since then, the Lady Bulldogs have been unbeatable in the UAAP, winning six straight championships.

Their dominant run continued on Wednesday with a comfortable triumph against the Fighting Maroons, who came in with a two-game winning streak but had no answer for NU's depth and firepower.

The Lady Bulldogs out-scored UP, 31-6, in the opening quarter and were never threatened, leading by as much as 37 points. Mikka Cacho led NU with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

So dominant was NU that they did not even need big games from Gilas Pilipinas mainstays Camille Clarin and Angel Surada to pull off the win. Clarin went 1-of-5 from the field for four points, while Surada played under 10 minutes, putting up two points and four boards.

Acrissa Maw had 12 points in a losing effort for the Fighting Maroons.

NU improved to 4-0 while UP dropped to 2-2 in the UAAP Season 85 tournament.

