UAAP: Adamson keeps FEU winless in Season 85

The Adamson University Soaring Falcons and the FEU Tamaraws battle it out in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Men's Basketball Season 85 held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, October 12, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Adamson University sent Far Eastern University (FEU) to its worst start in 16 years after a 76-65 triumph on Wednesday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Soaring Falcons used a pair of big runs in the first and third quarters to take control of the game and hand the Tamaraws a fourth straight loss in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament.

FEU, a perennial contender that has made the Final 4 for eight straight seasons, has not lost four games in a row to open a season since 2006. But they have struggled so far in Season 85, with the Tamaraws unable to put together a consistent effort for 40 minutes.

Against Adamson, they fell behind 17-4 to start the opening period. The Soaring Falcons settled for a 31-27 lead at the break but opened the third quarter with 10 unanswered points to blow the game open, 41-27.

"It's very crucial," Adamson coach Nash Racela said of the win, which kept them in the thick of the Final 4 race. "Every game matters in this tournament, and this season you see a lot of surprises."

"We're just happy that today, we took care of business," he added.

Vince Magbuhos earned Player of the Game honors after scoring 23 points built on 7-of-8 shooting from long distance. The veteran had scored a combined 22 points in their previous three games before finding his scoring touch against the Tamaraws.

Jerom Lastimosa had 13 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in 28 minutes.

The Soaring Falcons would lead by as much as 16 points in the second half, the last at 76-60 when Joaquin Jaymalin drilled a three-pointer with 21.0 seconds to play. Adamson made 43.1% of their field goals, including 10 of 23 triples; they also limited FEU to just 32.9% shooting from the field.

With the win, Adamson improved to 2-2 in the tournament, joining University of the East and De La Salle University in joint fourth place.

The Tamaraws are in an unfamiliar position at the bottom of the standings with their 0-4 slate.

Patrick Sleat had 18 points in a losing effort, while Xyrus Torres played his best game so far for the Tamaraws with 14 points.

The Scores:

ADAMSON 76 -- V. Magbuhos 23, Lastimosa 13, Manzano 8, Douanga 7, Jaymalin 6, Yerro 5, Hanapi 4, Flowers 4, Sabandal 4, Fuentebella 2, Colonia 0, Torres 0, Barasi 0, Barcelona 0, W. Magbuhos 0.

FEU 65 -- Sleat 18, Torres 14, Sajonia 8, Alforque 5, Celzo 5, Gonzales 4, Anonuevo 4, Sandagon 4, Tempra 2, Tchuente 1, Bautista 0, Gravera 0, Guibao 0, Bagunu 0.

Quarters: 17-8, 31-27, 55-41, 76-65.



