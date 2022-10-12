MANILA, Philippines -- San Beda University ended the first round of NCAA Season 98 on a winning note, overpowering University of Perpetual Help, 71-52, on Wednesday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

JB Bahio had 16 points and eight rebounds, and James Kwekuteye submitted a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double to power the Red Lions to their sixth win of the men's basketball tournament.

They ended the first round with a 6-3 win-loss slate, good for a share of fourth place with their archrivals, the defending champion Colegio de San Juan de Letran.

San Beda seized control right from the get-go, opening up a 25-11 lead in the first quarter. They never let up, and eventually led by as much as 22 points in the wire-to-wire triumph. The Red Lions limited the Altas to just 20% shooting in the contest.

JP Boral led Perpetual Help with 14 points, but their main guns were held in check. Kim Aurin needed 13 shots to score 10 points, while Jelo Razon went 2-of-14 from the field and scored just five points.

The Altas ended the first round with a 4-5 record, having lost back-to-back games.

The scores:

SAN BEDA 71 -- Bahio 16, Kwekuteye 12, Sanchez 12, Ynot 7, Andrada 6, Alfaro 5, Cometa 5, Jopia 5, Payosing 2, Tagle 1, Cuntapay 0, Visser 0, Alloso 0, Tagala 0.

PERPETUAL 52 -- Boral 14, Aurin 10, Barcuma 7, Razon 5, Ferreras 5, Martel 4, Omega 2, Abis 2, Flores 2, Nitura 1, Egan 0, Orgo 0, Cuevas 0, Roque 0.

Quarters: 25-11, 36-24, 56-39, 71-52.

