Jalen Green proud of his Filipino roots, says coach

Jalen Green

Ignite performance coach Ernie delos Angeles is proud to have worked with one of its biggest stars Jalen Green.

Green, who was chosen as the second overall pick by the Houston Rockets in the 2021 NBA Draft, has a special bond with the performance coach as they are both part-Filipino.

"He didn't realize that I was part Filipino as well. So we definitely talked about it, he's very proud of it," said Delos Angeles said in an interview with Smart Sports.

Delos Angeles told Green he dreamed of visiting the Philippines.

"I was like 'Did you go and play over there in the Philippines?'" he remembered asking the 6-foot-6 shooting guard.

"He's like 'Yeah, I actually did played against the Philippines, I was with the US.' So we talked about the whole experience as well," said Delos Angeles.

Green visited the Philippines back in 2018, participating in the National Basketball Training Center Division 1 All-Star Game.

Delos Angeles said he expects Green to visit the Philippines again in the near future as his way of recognizing his roots.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see him doing some kind of camp or training over there in the future," said Delos Angeles.

