UAAP: NU demolishes UST, improves to 3-1

National University against University of Sto. Tomas at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament, October 11, 2023, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — National University’s balanced attack allowed them to post its third win in four games.

The Bulldogs dominated University of Sto. Tomas, 87-69, in the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament, Wednesday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Four Bulldogs scored in double digits after Mike Malonzo put up 14, Jolo Manansala scoring 13, Jake Figueroa with 11, and Steve Nash Enriquez tallying 10.

NU’s strong opening frame allowed them to create a lead as huge as 28, 48-20, in the second quarter, and this was enough for the Jeff Napa-led squad to bounce back from its Saturday loss against the UP Fighting Maroons.

Despite Christian Manaytay putting up 18 markers, nine rebounds, and two assists, and Nic Cabanero contributing 16, the Growling Tigers still failed to get their first win in four contests.

The Bulldogs will be trying to get their fourth win on Sunday, October 15, when they face De La Salle University at 2 PM, while the Growling Tigers will be up for a tough task as they will be going up against University of the Philippines on Saturday, October 14, at 4 PM.

Both games will be played at the same Pasay arena.