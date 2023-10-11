UAAP: Ballungay, Obasa tow Ateneo past UE

Joe Obasa against University of the East at the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, October 11, 2023. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Ateneo de Manila University successfully bounced back from their heart-breaking, buzzer-beating loss last Saturday.

The Blue Eagles defeated University of the East (UE), 76-69, at the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Kai Ballungay top-scored for the Katipunan-based squad with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists, while Joseph Obasa delivered 16 markers, eight boards, and six blocks, and three assissts, as the Ateneans got their second win in four games.

Fourth-quarter hero Jared Brown also stood out after putting up 11 markers, three rebounds, two steals, and two assists, including vital three-point bombs in the same frame.

Only separated by four, 68-64, in the last period, Jared Brown hit a three-pointer to extend Ateneo’s lead to seven, 71-64, with still 4:09 remaining.

UE once again cut the lead to two, 69-71, after a basket by Precious Momowei, but Brown converted a dagger trey to rebuild a five-point lead with only 1:58 remaining in the game -- and this allowed them to finally fend off the fresh-from-a-win Red Warriors squad.

Momowei led the Recto-based squad with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Ethan Galang and Wello Lingolingo also scored 12 markers each, but it was all for nothing as the Red Warriors fell to 2-2 in the standings.

Ateneo will gun for its third win against Far Eastern University on Saturday, October 14, at 2 p.m., while UE will be facing Adamson University on Sunday, October 15, at 4 p.m.

Both games will be played at the same Pasay-based venue.